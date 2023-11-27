ICRC Begins Accepting Fourth Group Of Hostages Released By Hamas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun
procedures to accept the fourth group of hostages released by
Hamas, Trend reports.
It is reported that this information was confirmed from Egypt by
the head of the state information service Diya Rashwan.
He noted that the process of exchanging 11 Israelis detained in
the Gaza Strip for 33 Palestinians from Israeli prisons“will be
completed in the next few hours.”
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
