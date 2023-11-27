AVTODOM Pulkovo Invites To Check The Engine

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Timely diagnostics of all vehicle systems is the key to safety and long service life. AVTODOM Pulkovo, the official dealer of Mercedes Benz, will help resolve any issue related to vehicle maintenance, including conducting comprehensive engine diagnostics.



The check engine light can come on for a variety of reasons, from minor problems to major technical issues. Professional specialists should only trust engine diagnostics from official service centers. This guarantees high quality maintenance and helps avoid additional costs.



AVTODOM Pulkovo specialists will conduct computer diagnostics of the engine and check engine and gearbox fault codes. The technicians will also organize a full check of the engine compartment, reading the parameters of electronic engine control systems, determining the type and version of the electronic engine control unit, identifying defects and ways to eliminate them. They will check the spark plugs and ignition elements if necessary. They will identify and eliminate all faults based on the results of the check. The technical control department will check the result of the work.



13 specialists are involved in the maintenance of each Mercedes. High quality services are provided at the dealership so that the result of the work exceeds the client's expectations.



“According to statistics, 25% of car owners ignore the check engine light. More than 65% of car owners do not go to the service center immediately after it is activated. However, this approach is incorrect. Ignoring problems can lead to expensive repairs and reduces the safety of the driver and passengers on the road”, - Alexey Belyakov, Director of after-sales service for AVTODOM Pulkovo, official dealer of Mercedes-Benz, commented.



