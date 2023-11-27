Sunak Unveils POUND 29.5 Bln Of Investment At Historic Global Investment Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled on Monday a new investment for thriving UK sectors, totaling POUND 29.5 billion (USD 37,245 millions), as the world's A-list CEOs and investors arrive at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace.

Backing some of the fastest growing and most innovative sectors in the UK, the transformative investments have been secured for projects in tech, life sciences, infrastructure, housing and renewable energy, creating thousands of new jobs and driving growth across the country.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "today's investments, worth more than POUND 29 billion, will create thousands of new jobs and are a huge vote of confidence in the future of the UK economy.

Global CEOs are right to back Britain, we are making this the best place in the world to invest and do business.

From giving businesses the biggest tax cut in recent history last week, to our culture of innovation and thriving universities producing some of the finest minds in the world, ours is truly a nation of opportunity.

Attracting global investment is at the heart of my plan for growing the economy.

With new funding pouring into key industries like clean energy, life sciences and advanced technology, inward investment is creating high-quality new jobs and driving growth right across the country."

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said:

"The UK is a world-leader in renewable energy and green industries. We have attracted POUND 200 billion in low carbon investment since 2010, with another POUND 100 billion expected by 2030, as we lead the second industrial revolution.

Aira's POUND 300 million investment in the UK heat pump industry and creation of 8,000 jobs is a helpful contribution to our green ambitions, offering a cleaner heat source for our homes and growing the economy.

Families will benefit from lower heat pump prices with more trained installers and POUND 7,500 grants through one of the most generous schemes in Europe".

The summit will also see billions for the UK's burgeoning tech sector, which already attracts the highest levels of investment in Europe and last year became the third in the world to be worth USD 1 trillion.

Following the success of the UK Government's first-ever AI safety summit, Microsoft has pledged POUND 2.5 billion to build critical AI infrastructure, bringing more next-generation AI data centers and thousands of graphic processing units to the UK.

This will boost the UK's AI Superpower status, which generated over POUND 10 billion of revenue from AI companies last year.

In a move to spur even more innovation and investment, the Government is also announcing the creation of three new regulatory sandboxes for hydrogen-powered aviation, autonomous marine vessels and drones, with Innovate UK launching a POUND 110 million Investor Partnership for UK science and tech SMEs.

And in a further boost from Australia, Aware Super have committed more than POUND 5 billion for projects in energy transition, affordable housing, life sciences, innovation, technology and digital infrastructure, just days after opening their new UK office.

The Department for Business and Trade have also convened an expert panel chaired by Professor Vanessa Knapp to explore options for a UK corporate re-domiciliation regime to make it easier for foreign companies to relocate to the UK. (end)

nbs







MENAFN27112023000071011013ID1107492418