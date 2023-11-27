Truce In Gaza Extended For Two Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday evening that an agreement had been reached to prolong the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza for another two days.
Hamas declared that an agreement had been reached with Qatar and Egypt to prolong the humanitarian truce for an additional two days, with the same terms as the last truce, according to the Islamic Movement statement.
