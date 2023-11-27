-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Truce In Gaza Extended For Two Days


11/27/2023 3:04:24 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Qatari Foreign Ministry said on Monday evening that an agreement had been reached to prolong the humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza for another two days.
Hamas declared that an agreement had been reached with Qatar and Egypt to prolong the humanitarian truce for an additional two days, with the same terms as the last truce, according to the Islamic Movement statement.

MENAFN27112023000117011021ID1107492415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search