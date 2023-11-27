Spanish Foreign Minister Urges International Community To Establish Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 27 (Petra) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez said Monday that the international community "must work" to establish a Palestinian state to ensure regional peace, according to Euronews.
Albarez said at the eighth regional forum of foreign ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean in Barcelona under the chairmanship of Jordan and the EU, "Any Israeli response must be by international law and not by killing thousands of innocent civilians indiscriminately."
