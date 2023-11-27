Qatari Minister Visits Wounded Palestinians In Egypt Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

El Arish: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, accompanied by the Minister of Health and Population of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Khalid Abdul Ghaffar and the Minister of Health of the State of Palestine HE Dr. Mai Al Kailah, visited today at El Arish General Hospital in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Palestinians wounded during the aggression on Gaza.

HE Al Khater expressed the State of Qatar's gratitude to the Arab Republic of Egypt for its close cooperation in bringing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and its interest in treating the wounded Palestinians.

During her tour of the wounded, Her Excellency expressed Qatar's complete solidarity with them and its wishes for a speedy recovery, as well as its readiness to provide medicines, equipment, and medical supplies to all the wounded Palestinians inside and outside the Gaza Strip.

Her Excellency renewed Qatar's call for the Rafah border crossing to be permanently open in order to ensure the continued flow of Qatari humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip, including medical supplies and equipment, a field hospital, and ambulances that arrived to the city of El Arish on board 26 aircraft belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces.