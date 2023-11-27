Look: From Priyanka Chopra To Chris Hemsworth, All The Stars Spotted In Abu Dhabi This Weekend

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 4:16 PM

It was the season finale for F1 in Abu Dhabi, and it looked like one as Hollywood stars descended on the desert to watch the world's top 20 drivers battle it out one last time in 2023. It was a familiar result with Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning his record 19th race of the season. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second, followed by George Russel from Mercedes, ending his season on a high by claiming the third spot on the podium.

The F1 paddock, with Hollywood and football celebrities at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, resembled a red carpet event. Actor Chris Hemsworth, who played British F1 champion James Hunt in Rush, was at the Yas Marina Circuit backing fellow Australian Oscar Piastri, who drives for McLaren.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Hemsworth said,“Oscar Piastri, fellow Australian ... and he's what 22 years old? I mean it's pretty wild!”

Photo: F1/Instagram

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was seen with British driver Lewis Hamilton. They posed with Priyanka Chopra and the Hemsworth brothers on the race track.

Fast and Furious actor Jason Statham was also among the high-profile attendees in Abu Dhabi. In an all-black ensemble, Statham looked uber-cool, something synonymous with him.

The Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom posed on the RB19 car with Christian Horner, the Red Bull CEO and Team Principal.

Among other celebs spotted on the paddock were former Brazilian footballer and World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario and former South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov attended the marquee event and spent some time with Ronaldo.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is out with injury these days, was among the big names at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was coolness personified in a white jacket and his favourite red sunglasses.

