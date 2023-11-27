Watch: UAE President, Pakistan PM Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 9:55 PM

Last updated: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 10:08 PM

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, the leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, with an emphasis on expanding opportunities to serve the interests of both nations. Particular focus was given to economic, investment, and developmental areas, alongside agriculture, food security, and energy, among other areas of cooperation that drive sustainable development and contribute to the prosperity of both countries.

This engagement underscores the deep historical ties and mutual friendship that bind the UAE and Pakistan two leaders also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the Middle East and the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting underscored the critical need for sustainable channels to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gazan people and the urgency of establishing an enduring ceasefire. They emphasised the need for international action to establish a clear path towards achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in the region, thereby ensuring the preservation of regional and global peace and stability.

The meeting also touched upon the significance of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE, highlighting its role in finding sustainable solutions and practical pathways to accelerate climate action.