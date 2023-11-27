CHERY's TIGGO 8 PRO MAX: A Technological Marvel Redefining Luxury Driving Now Available In The UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 3:33 PM

Last updated: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 3:37 PM

CHERY's TIGGO 8 PRO MAX seamlessly integrates state-of-the-art technology into the essence of luxurious driving, solidifying its position as the pinnacle of the brand's flagship SUV. Meticulously crafted with CHERY's core technology, this masterpiece embodies the essence of 'Technology CHERY' by integrating intelligent cabin features, highly efficient power, and a leading safety configuration.

Upon entering the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX, one is immediately captivated by the remarkable 24 duplex screen. Its integrated seamless design, curved structure, multi-touch capability, and smooth operation set the stage for an unparalleled user experience. Complementing this, the W-HUD head-up display function enhances driving safety by presenting vital information such as speed, dynamic ADAS, navigation, and phone details, allowing users to stay focused on the road.

This advanced SUV not only incorporates a 540° image function for a comprehensive view of the surroundings but also ensures seamless vehicle-to-phone connectivity through CarPlay and Android Auto. The 50W high-power wireless charging function, a standout feature in its class, adds practicality, with charging status displayed on the center control screen and a thoughtful reminder for forgotten phones. The intelligent voice control function takes convenience to new heights, enabling users to make calls, start music, and initiate navigation through simple voice commands, reducing distractions during driving.

CHERY's commitment to technological advancement has been a cornerstone since its inception, with a primary focus on engine development. Boasting five R&D centers and a global team of over 10,000 talents, including core personnel from over 10 countries and renowned automotive manufacturers, Chery has accumulated more than 17,000 authorised patents. This track record has propelled Chery to the forefront of Chinese automotive exports for two decades, surpassing even century-old European and American brands.

In the '2022 China Initial Quality Study' conducted by J D Power, CHERY secured the ninth spot among major automotive brands, with its TIGGO and ARRIZO families leading in their respective market segments. The accolades for the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX in 2022 include 'Best SUV with the Advanced Technology of the Year' in Saudi Arabia, 'Best Selling SUV' in Qatar, and 'Best Mid-sized Crossover Vehicle' in the Philippines.

Embodying the essence of 'technological luxury', the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX has garnered widespread acclaim globally. As CHERY accelerates its internationalisation strategy, the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX is set to reach more markets worldwide, inviting users to immerse themselves in the captivating allure of intelligent technology.

Establishing its footprint in the UAE market, CHERY is dedicated to meeting the discerning preferences of local consumers by presenting a car that seamlessly combines advanced technology, quality craftsmanship, and outstanding performance.

The exciting news is that starting December 2023, the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX will be available in the UAE, offering automotive enthusiasts and consumers the chance to experience a harmonious fusion of technological sophistication and luxurious features in their SUVs. Priced competitively starting at Dh98,500, the TIGGO 8 PRO MAX underscores CHERY's commitment to delivering an outstanding driving experience while ensuring accessibility for a wide range of consumers.

