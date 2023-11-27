Carl Runefelt Extends His Support To People With Down Syndrome

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 5:49 PM

In a significant act of philanthropy, Carl Runefelt, the CEO of The Moon Group and founder of cryptojobs , has made a generous donation of Dh300,000 to the Emirates Down Syndrome Association ( EDSA ), demonstrating his profound commitment to enhancing the lives of those with Down syndrome.

EDSA, renowned for its guiding principle to "Unlock Hidden Potential," has been at the forefront of championing the rights and development of people of determination in the region. Under Dr Manal Jaroor's leadership, the association has become a trailblazer in providing education and empowerment to people with Down syndrome. Its programes are designed to teach vital skills, foster independence, and build a community of support and friendship.

Dr Jaroor, the chairperson of EDSA, expressed her heartfelt thanks to Mr. Runefelt for his significant contribution. She emphasised how this donation will bolster the association's efforts to enhance its services, support events and activities, and ensure the full societal inclusion of people with Down syndrome. Dr Jaroor also highlighted EDSA's unwavering commitment since its inception in 2006 to raise awareness about the capabilities and potential of individuals with Down syndrome, aligning with the national policy for empowering people of determination.

The funds from Carl Runefelt will be instrumental in upgrading the association's facilities, equipping them with essential resources and advanced technology. Additionally, a portion of this donation will be channelled into enhancing EDSA's digital presence, aiming to boost public awareness and emphasise the center's positive impact on people with Down syndrome across the UAE.

Runefelt, sharing his motivation, disclosed his personal experience, noting that his younger brother was born with Down syndrome and faced numerous challenges, including a heart condition and early-life cancer. These experiences have fueled his mission to support children globally through donations and raising awareness.

This act of generosity by Runefelt exemplifies how business and philanthropy can intersect, leading to meaningful societal contributions. It also highlights the growing trend of collaborative efforts between corporate entities and nonprofit organizations in fostering a more inclusive and supportive community.

Runefelt's philanthropic journey is marked by his ongoing commitment to various causes. He previously donated a significant amount of $111,000 to the EB Research Foundation, reflecting his dedication to contributing to society and supporting vital research initiatives.