UAE National Day: 50% Traffic Fine Discount Announced In Umm Al Quwain

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 3:45 PM

Ahead of the 52nd National Day celebrations in the UAE, authorities in Umm Al Quwain have announced 50 per cent discount on traffic violations in the emirate. The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police has unveiled an initiative, offering the discount on all types of violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain before November 1, 2023.

This discount applies to all violations, excluding severe infractions, and is valid from December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024. Initiative is aimed at fostering compliance with traffic regulations and encouraging individuals to address outstanding violations during this specified period.

According to the authority some violations not included in discount:

Driving a vehicle in a way that endangers his life, the lives of others, safety, or safety.Driving a vehicle in a way that would cause damage to public or private facilities.Heavy vehicles overtake the red light.Overtaking the red light by light vehicles.Overtake the red light by motorcycles.Exceeded the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km / h.Making changes to the vehicle engine or base "chassis" without a licence.

ALSO READ:

UAE National Day: 50% discount on fines announced in RAK

UAE National Day holiday: 5 visa-free countries for last-minute getaways

UAE National Day: 14 things you shouldn't do on long weekend during celebrations