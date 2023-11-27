Dh500 Fine In UAE: Police Call For Pedestrian Safety

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 9:26 PM
Stopping cars at pedestrian crossings is a violation that could bring motorists a fine of Dh500, the police have warned.
The Ajman Police have posted a warning on social media, urging the motorists to care about pedestrian safety.
ALSO READ:
UAE National Day: 50% traffic fine discount announced in Umm Al Quwain
UAE National Day: 14 things you shouldn't do on long weekend during celebrations
UAE: 10 common mistakes that get campers fined up to Dh15,000
Off-roading in UAE: How to avoid Dh2,000 fine, 60 days in jail
The post asked motorists not to stop their vehicles at pedestrian crossings. The police reminded drivers that the violation could bring a fine of Dh500.
MENAFN27112023000049011007ID1107492281
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.