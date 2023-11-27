90,000 AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Tickets Sold Within First 24 Hours Of Second Release

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An additional 90,000 tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 have been sold within the first 24 hours of a second batch being released on November 19, 2023. Supporters from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India once again bought the majority of tickets offered. In addition to the tournament opener between Qatar and Lebanon, scheduled for January 12, at the iconic Lusail Stadium, the match between Saudi Arabia and Oman led ticket sales.

Ticket sales are still ongoing for the tournament. Fans can purchase tickets online through the tournament's official ticketing website . Prices for group stage match tickets start at 25 QAR. A total of 51 matches are set to be played across stadiums between 12 January and 10 February, 2024.

Qatar's compact nature means that the farthest distance between any two stadiums is 75kms. This will enable supporters and players alike to stay in one place accommodation throughout the tournament. Stadiums and key cultural and fan activity sites will be connected by a robust metro system and modern road network.

All match tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 are digital and can be downloaded and presented on any mobile device. Hayya will not be a mandatory prerequisite to enter stadiums.

All stadiums will be equipped with accessible seating options to ensure that disabled fans can enjoy a barrier-free experience. This includes wheelchair accessible seating as well as seats for people with limited mobility.