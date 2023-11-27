President Of Cyprus Receives Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Cyprus HE Nikos Christodoulides met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at His Excellency's residence in Doha on Monday.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to boost and develop them, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, in addition to the latest developments in the region.
