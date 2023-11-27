Prime Minister Meets Mayor Of Washington

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today HE Mrs. Myrol Powers, Mayor of Washington, United States of America, who is currently visiting the country.



During the meeting, the strengthening of relations between the two countries and a number of topics of common interest were discussed.