Qatar Sends Five Planes Of Aid To Gaza

Doha, Qatar: Five planes from the Qatar Armed Forces were dispatched to the city of Al-Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 156 tonnes of aid, including food, medical supplies, and shelter necessities.
The aid, provided by the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is being prepared for transfer to Gaza.
This latest dispatch raises the total number of aircrafts sent to 26, carrying a cumulative 879 tonnes of aid.
This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.
