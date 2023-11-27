Official Spokesperson For The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: Efforts Are Continuing To Extend The Humanitarian Pause In The Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Majed Al-Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that efforts are now ongoing towards extending the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for two additional days, in order to deliver additional aid into the Strip, and release the largest possible number of hostages and prisoners, indicating that there are positive messages from both parties to extend the pause.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al-Ansari expressed the State of Qatar's hope that the humanitarian pause will lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop the blood of civilians.