Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Denmark's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Denmark HE Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

The call dealt with discussing developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and steps for implementing the humanitarian pause agreement, particularly the exchange of hostages and detainees between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), and the importance of increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

During the call, His Excellency stressed the necessity of continuing efforts to stop the war in Gaza, stressing that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East region is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with the Arab Initiative and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent, viable State of Palestine on borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, with the Palestinian people enjoying their inalienable rights.

His Excellency stressed the need for the foreign ministers of Arab countries and the European Union to emphasize during their next meeting in Barcelona on Gaza the importance of extending the humanitarian pause, in order to bring sufficient aid into the Strip.

His Excellency also pointed out the necessity of delivering aid also to northern Gaza, appreciating the role of Denmark and other countries participating in the meeting.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's hope that the humanitarian pause agreement would lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, HE the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its efforts in releasing the hostages in the Gaza Strip, its decisive role in the humanitarian pause, and the introduction of humanitarian aid into the Strip.