Qatar Confirms Two-Day Gaza Truce Extension

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Today, November 27, Qatar has announced that an agreement had been reached to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza for two more days.

Dr Majed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement said: "An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip."

Al Jazeera also reported that Hamas has confirmed the two-day truce extension quoting the Palestinian group as saying that "the temporary truce was extended in agreement with Qatar and Egypt and in accordance with the same conditions."



LIVE UPDATES: Calls to extend truce grow on day 4 of humanitarian pause in Gaza Qatari diplomatic delegation arrives in Gaza to oversee entry, delivery of Qatari aid

Read Also

The additional two-day ceasefire renews hope for more delivery of aid into the Gaza Strip, and the release of more hostages and prisoners.

Qatar has continuously expressed hope that the humanitarian pause will lead to a permanent ceasefire and a stop to the bloodshed in the Strip.