9Th 'Made In Qatar 2023' Exhibition To Kick Off Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition will kick off on Wednesday, November 29th, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) with the participation of 450 companies and factories.

The four-day exhibition is organized by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI) and is supported by various sponsoring companies and institutions.

In statements, Qatar Chamber Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani mentioned that all preparations for the event have been completed. He emphasized that holding the exhibition under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is a source of pride for the Qatari private sector.

Furthermore, he highlighted the broad participation of local companies, emphasizing the exhibition's crucial role in supporting the local industry and promoting homegrown products.

Sheikh Khalifa stressed that the significant participation also reflects the keen interest of both the public and private sectors in developing the industry sector and achieving the desired industrial progress.

He noted that the Qatari industry has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, with numerous existing factories expanding their production and the establishment of new factories.

In the current year, a total of 96 new factories were established, bringing the overall number to 930, compared to 834 factories in 2022. Sheikh Khalifa added that the number of industrial facilities, both existing and licensed, has grown by 12 percent-from 1,264 in 2022 to 1,411 facilities this year.

Sheikh Khalifa highlighted the diversity of industries participating in the exhibition, spanning six sectors, including petrochemicals, furniture, food stuffs, SMEs, services, and various others.

Regarding the exhibition's objectives, QC Chairman stated that its primary goal is to provide visitors with the opportunity to gain insights into the latest products and services within the industrial sector.

Participants will have the chance to engage with industry experts and investors, become acquainted with successful companies operating in the state, and understand their capacity for developing their businesses."

HE also revealed that the expo's accompanying events will include a main panel session addressing the future of Qatar's industry.

Additionally, there will be several seminars focusing on various issues, such as the Tawteen Program-a national initiative aiming to create investment opportunities in the energy sector. The discussions will also cover topics like government procurement and support for entrepreneurs.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for businessmen and foreign investors to gain insights into Qatar's industrial sector and the investment opportunities available in this sector.

It also serves as a platform for bilateral meetings between Qatari investors and their foreign counterparts, facilitating deal-making, and fostering alliances and partnerships in the industrial sector.