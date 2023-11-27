SPY, VIX And USD

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 shook off mixed PMIs that don't increase Fed rate cutting odds, by still keeping above my key 4,565 support. What's more, it was cyclicals that kept it up, Russell 2000 didn't have a bad day either. There are two ways you can view this - either tech is to see some more inflows, or all that positive move on improving (global) liquidity is to get dialed back a little on USD bounce after declining through 103.

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 6 of them, featuring S&P 500, NFLX, USD, precious metals and oil.

Dollar

USD confirmed my early Nov call for its top to be in , and nicely demonstrates the easing of financial conditions that's gathering some speed and is set to continue. Even though the dollar may initially fail to break below 103 clearly, it'll succeed in doing so on second try, and is to find better support around 102.30. Rebound from there would coincide with what I see ahead for stocks in the next 1-2 weeks.

Stocks and Sectors

NFLX keeps living up to the bullish leaders call made Nov 10

when it closed below $440 the preceding day- notably, it's only tech and communications that are above the Jul highs, with financials playing catch up, and that bodes well for further gains in these sectors, especially if your holding period is through the Santa Claus rally.

NFLX at $467 presents fine value and first support zone, yet it's questionable the stock would decline through mid $470s. Breaking through $485 towards $515 resistance is a more probable initial move before any consolidation with downside bias going for new supports higher up, sets in.

I've already featured bullishly names such as MSFT, AAPL and GOOG. Odds are that on further retreat in yields, NVDA would eventually muster the $500 resistance too (it's being rejected and doubted for now, and rotations into other sectoral players are underway), but AMD is better positioned to reap immediate future rewards - and you already know how favorably I covered DELL lately .

In short, I'm not looking for sizable downswings in these sectors or stocks - they'll represent buying opportunities, and that concerns both regional and big banks on declining yields. Go with the momentum, and that's up, with the upcoming dollar bounce presenting a buying opportunity.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Precious metals are still coiling up for more gains, and $2015 won't hold for too long (and $2,008 is turning into support). Volume keeps favoring the buyers, and first $2,025, then $2045 come - with the first probably still before the dollar bounce, the latter would provide a tougher ride to reach.

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.