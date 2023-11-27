Generation Amazing's Al Khori Leads UNESCO's Sport, Governance Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Generation Amazing Foundation (GA), is proud to announce the appointment of its Executive Director Nasser Al Khori, as a member of the first and only Advisory Committee of the UNESCO Chair on Governance and Social Responsibility in Sport.

The UNESCO Chair was officially launched on June 12, 2023, at a prestigious event held at Education City's Minaretein Building, solidifying Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) co-leadership with UCLan Cyprus. The partnership emphasises a shared commitment to elevate the governance practices and social responsibility activities within the global sports community.

As an influential executive in the sporting realm, Al Khori has been invited to play a pivotal role in the Advisory Committee, specifically co-coordinating the 'Policy and Impact' pillar.

This esteemed committee comprises internationally renowned professors, researchers, consultants, and practitioners dedicated to advancing research, education, and training in the field of governance and social responsibility in sports.

The Advisory Committee, acting as the consultative authority for the UNESCO Chair, is tasked with suggesting directions for research and training activities, providing advice and recommendations, contributing to the development of a virtual space/database of best practices, and enhancing the Chair's influence in national and international networks.

Al Khori's appointment further strengthens the Committee's diverse composition, bringing in expertise and perspectives he gained through GA's various programmes and initiatives.

Alongside the two co-chairholders representing HBKU (Dr. Christos Anagnostopoulos, pictured with Mr. Al Khori) and UCLan Cyprus (Dr. Efstathios Christodoulidis), the Committee includes twelve members from around the world, each contributing to the Chair's overarching objectives.

The UNESCO Chair's focus on five interconnected pillars, including the newly introduced 'Policy and Impact' that encompasses e-sports as well, underscores its commitment to research, education, outreach, stakeholder engagement, and tangible policy outcomes in the realm of sport governance and social responsibility.

