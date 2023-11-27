Kyrgyzstan Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Kyrgyz Republic inaugurated its pavilion in the international zone at Expo 2023 Doha, showcasing the most important tourist attractions and the most prominent sustainability and climate change initiatives.

General Commissioner of EXPO 2023 HE Ambassador Badr bin Omar Al Dafa participated in the opening ceremony, in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions, ambassadors accredited to the State, government officials, those interested in environmental affairs, and members of the Kyrgyz community in Qatar.

The Kyrgyz pavilion provides a rich experience for the visitor to learn about the new paths that the country is adopting to build the future. It showcases its growing economic potential and the approach it takes to benefit from innovation and knowledge and enhance sustainability as an engine for development, and its efforts to develop and promote its vital sectors such as agriculture, tourism and energy.

The visitor to the pavilion can learn about the landmarks that express the history of the Kyrgyz people, their traditions and cultural heritage, most notably the yurt, which represents a symbol of the heritage of Kyrgyzstan and the nomadic life of the people.

The pavilion embodies the features of development, economic growth, the opportunities it offers, the unique tourism elements and diverse nature, as well as the new services provided by Kyrgyzstan in the fields of health tourism, adventure tourism and land trips.

The pavilion showcases ceramic vases, engraving techniques, and drawings of ancient architectural landmarks on them, as well as images of cities, men's and women's clothing that reflects the traditional dress in Kyrgyzstan.

HE Ambassador Al Dafa said that the Kyrgyz Republic's pavilion represents a great addition to Expo 2023 Doha, where the visitor will enjoy learning about the most important tourist attractions, the history of the Kyrgyz people, their traditions and cultural heritage.

He indicted that Expo Doha continues its role as a platform that brings the world together under one umbrella in Qatar to communicate, innovate, build partnerships and create the future. It presented a unique model in promoting international cooperation, openness, bringing cultures and peoples closer together, and developing new and sustainable channels of cooperation between countries of the world to build a new phase of partnership in the fields of economic work, tourism, innovation, technology, agriculture and future sectors.