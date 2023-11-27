Jamal Hammoud Joins Nuveen Private Capital Team To Strengthen Churchill And Arcmont's Presence In The Middle East - AETO...

Nuveen Private Capital formed in March 2023 when Nuveen acquired London-based Arcmont, which in combination with Churchill, has created a $74 billion private capital platform and one of the world's largest private credit managers.

Mr. Hammoud will be employed by Churchill, based in its New York City office, and will spend a significant amount of time on the ground in the Middle East. He will partner with distribution colleagues from Nuveen, Churchill and Arcmont to tap into the growing demand from Middle Eastern institutions for private capital solutions and will report to Churchill's Head of Investor Relations, Christopher Freeze.

“Private capital is emerging as a core part of institutional investors' strategic asset allocations globally both for the potential yield it provides and risk-adjusted returns,” said Mr. Freeze.“Middle Eastern investors are seeing the value and the region is becoming an increasingly important market. We are thrilled to have Jamal join the team, as his investment expertise, client-first mentality and knowledge of local market dynamics will be very valuable as we grow our presence.”

Mr. Hammoud brings over two decades of experience to the role. He joins from Credit Value Partners, where he oversaw business development and investor relations, identifying investors in the Middle East and other regions, interested in opportunistic credit strategies. Before that, he held roles at Milestones Capital, Wall Street Global and Merrill Lynch.

Hammoud added,“Churchill's and Arcmont's scaled platforms, with time-tested track records and differentiated deal sourcing, provide a variety of unique investment opportunities across the capital structure to institutions looking to access the U.S. and European middle markets. I look forward to strengthening our partnerships with Middle Eastern institutions and working together to help them achieve their investment objectives.”

Hammoud's appointment represents another senior addition to Nuveen Private Capital's growing team of over 265 professionals.

Having invested $50 billion in U.S. private capital investments over its 17-year history, Churchill's position as a partner of choice is reflected in the firm's continued fundraising momentum. Churchill currently has $47 billion of committed capital across an array of investment strategies, including senior lending, junior capital and equity co-investments, as well as private equity fund investments and secondaries. The firm is also one of the most active lenders in the country to private equity-backed middle market companies, most recently ranking as the #1 U.S. direct lender in KBRA Direct Lending Deals' Q3 2023 league tables.

Arcmont is a market-leading private debt asset management firm, providing flexible capital to a wide range of European businesses. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised nearly $27 billion1 in assets to date and aims to deliver bespoke, flexible and innovative financing solutions, including senior lending, direct lending and capital solutions. Most recently, Arcmont was named“Best Overall Performance Over $1 Billion: Debt - Loans/Credit” at the 2023 European Credit Awards, hosted by Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire2.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $47 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, execution and investment are driven by more than 160 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more about Churchill, visit .

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment-affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €25.5 ($26.9) billion1 in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €25.2 ($26.7) billion across more than 330 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a proven investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long term relationships. To learn more about Arcmont, visit .

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 Sept 2023 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit .