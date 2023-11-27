GBP/USD Forecast: Takes Off Against Greenback

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In a massive surge, the GBP/USD soared dramatically on Friday, capitalizing on the US dollar's broad weakness. The market is now poised for further growth, potentially aiming for the 1.2750 level over time.

This target coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, making it a significant milestone in the longer-term chart analysis. At this juncture, it's becoming increasingly clear that the market has shifted into a "buy on the dips" mode, with expectations that the Federal Reserve might be nudged towards rate cuts.

The irony lies in the potential impact of the weakening US dollar. A continued decline in the dollar's value could inadvertently fuel inflation in the United States, potentially compelling the Federal Reserve to resume hiking rates. The implications of such a scenario are uncertain, but in the short term, the market is evidently attracting buyers, driven by the prospect of acquiring cheaper US dollars amidst anticipations of Federal Reserve's actions. Interest rates have been on a downward trend, but whether this will translate into a sustained movement is yet to be determined the Potential Upward Trajectory

The technical analysis of the chart reveals that the 1.2450 level should now act as a support zone. With the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average beginning to ascend and challenge the 200-Day EMA , there's speculation that the market might be gearing up for a significant upward movement. Whether this will materialize remains to be seen, but the current market dynamics suggest a potential value on pullbacks in the pair at the moment.

A move below the support level would undoubtedly be a bearish development, but such a move appears unlikely at the moment. The market is gradually aligning towards a "one-way trade" scenario, making it difficult to justify a short position until a major breakdown occurs.

In the end, the British pound's sharp ascent against the US dollar is a reflection of the broader market dynamics and expectations regarding monetary policy. The potential for further gains seems plausible, with key technical levels providing guidance on market direction. Investors and traders are likely to continue favoring the pound in this environment, with a watchful eye on any shifts in the Federal Reserve's stance or inflation trends in the US. As always, maintaining a strategic approach and adapting to market changes will be crucial for navigating this evolving landscape.

