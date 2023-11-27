EUR/USD Forecast: Does The Same Thing On Thanksgiving

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD displayed a notable rally during the trading session on Thursday, only to swiftly relinquish its gains as it encountered persistent turbulence residing above the 1.09 level.

Below, at the 1.0850 mark, a foundation of support is discernible, while the 1.10 level above serves as a prominent bastion of resistance.

This arena remains characterized by a recurrent back-and-forth struggle, a pattern that is expected to persist in the ensuing trading sessions. It's pertinent to acknowledge that Thursday marked Thanksgiving in the United States, inevitably leading to diminished liquidity later in the day.

Notwithstanding this, we witnessed a rapid ascent, akin to a skyrocket, prompting the need to address some of the accumulated excess froth. In essence, the overall analysis remains relatively unaltered. We find ourselves hovering in a state of contemplation, endeavoring to ascertain whether we can sustain an upward trajectory or face the prospect of descending below the 1.0850 support level, which could potentially pave the way for a descent towards the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average . Such a move would undoubtedly constitute a substantial downturn and would more likely than not kick off US Dollar strength across the board. However, an additional factor demanding attention is the recent encounter with the 61.8% Fibonacci level, suggesting that proponents of a stronger US dollar may be contemplating shorting this market Market Choppiness

On the whole, the market landscape is marked by pronounced choppiness, and it would be somewhat surprising if Friday witnessed a breakout from this small range that we are currently in. This is primarily attributable to the thin trading conditions in North America, resulting from observance of Thanksgiving, with many traders extending their holiday into the following day. (It is quite common for Americans to have a 4 day weekend.)

Consequently, the market remains ensnared in a pattern characterized by fluctuations and oscillations. In light of these conditions, it is advisable to approach this scenario with a short-term perspective, while simultaneously recognizing that the breach of the consolidation range's upper or lower limits could provide vital insights into the direction of a more substantial move. Once that move happens, we can put serious money into work in this pair. I also would suggest that the move could give us an idea of where we are going to go in other major currency pairs.

