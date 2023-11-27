Silver Forecast: Sees Buyers On Dips

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver remained relatively subdued during the trading session on Thursday, with traders contending with diminished liquidity due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

It's pertinent to acknowledge that the quiet market conditions are set to persist, as the absence of most Americans from work will extend into Friday, encompassing not only the silver markets but also affecting most major futures markets. This keeps silver quiet at the moment but given enough time – we will have to go somewhere. The market will continue to be volatile as we head into the end of the year, and therefore I think you need to be very careful.

In the prevailing environment, the market continues to grapple with a high degree of choppiness. This turbulence is somewhat unsurprising, given the market's recent rapid ascent. Currently, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average appears poised to intersect with the 200-Day EMA, heralding the potential emergence of the coveted "golden cross" pattern. A decisive break above the shooting star formation from the Wednesday session could pave the way for an ascent towards the $25 level, and conceivably even the $25.50 level. However, expecting such a move to unfold within the next 48 hours might be overly optimistic, given the anticipated liquidity constraints. This however, will have to come to a boil for the Forthcoming Jobs Report

The upcoming focal point for market participants is likely to be the forthcoming jobs report scheduled for release next Friday. This data could provide traders with vital insights into the Federal Reserve's potential course of action in its upcoming meeting. While prevailing sentiment suggests that the Federal Reserve has concluded its tightening of monetary policy, the veracity of this belief remains uncertain. Additionally, there is ongoing debate regarding the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy stance. Concurrently, market participants are poised to scrutinize industrial demand closely, given silver's strong ties to the green energy manufacturing sector.

In the overall assessment, the probability of a short-term pullback seems increasingly likely, and quite frankly, necessary. Nevertheless, there exists a significant amount of support beneath, including the various moving averages and the lower boundary of the potential bullish flag pattern that had been under construction for a period. Conversely, a reversal that breaks the highs set during Wednesday's trading session would signal the resurgence of buyer interest and a potential shift in market dynamics.

