Floify Taps Courtney Dodd As Head Of Marketing To Reinvigorate Brand Presence

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Floify , the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale solution, today announced that Courtney Dodd has joined its team as head of marketing. With 12 years of experience in the mortgage sector, Dodd is set to spearhead Floify's marketing initiatives and reinforce its position as an innovator in the field.







Photo Caption: Courtney Dodd of Floify.

In her previous role as Director of Integrated Marketing at SimpleNexus, Dodd showcased her leadership skills by steering a highly skilled team of channel and strategic specialists to drive business growth. During her four-year tenure at the company, she helped deepen the brand's relationship across audiences while mentoring and elevating the work of her team.

Prior to SimpleNexus, Dodd was a product marketing manager at Ellie Mae (now ICE Mortgage Technology), where she led strategic product marketing initiatives including branding, positioning, client communications and go-to-market planning. She also previously served as marketing manager at Calyx Software, and regional marketing consultant at PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company.

“We are extremely pleased to have someone of Courtney's caliber and hands-on industry expertise to lead our marketing efforts,” said Sofia Rossato, president and general manager at Floify.“Courtney joins Floify at a pivotal time as we're moving aggressively to open new markets, introduce new integrations and deepen our existing partnerships. She will be instrumental in helping us to craft our marketing messages to reach a wider audience and provide lenders with additional support and technology advances.”

“I'm very excited about Floify's mission to simplify and facilitate the point-of-sale processes to help people feel more confident and comfortable with applying for and following up on their loan,” says Dodd.“I can't tell you how many lenders have told me 'I just love Floify.' It's a company that already has an outstanding reputation in the mortgage industry, and I look forward to helping expand the number of users we have at our current customer sites and adding many more new customers to the Floify fold.”

Dodd is a proud alumnus of Texas Tech University, where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in communication studies in 2006. Additionally, she has earned an industry certification from the Mortgage Bankers Association School of Mortgage Banking.

About Floify:

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH).

For more information, visit the company's website at or on social media at Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter / X .

