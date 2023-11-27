Second Swiss Victim Of Hamas Terror Attack Identified

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
عربي
(ar)
التعرف على الضحية السويسرية الثانية لهجوم 7 أكتوبر الإرهابي
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) says that both victims were Swiss-Israeli dual citizens.
+ Swiss government wants Hamas declared terrorist organisation
The FDFA received official confirmation of the second fatality on Thursday, it said on Friday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. For data and privacy reasons, no further information could be provided, the foreign ministry said. The“NZZ” newspaper first reported about the second confirmed Swiss fatality.
Five days after the Hamas terrorist attack, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed the first Swiss death . The man is an Israeli-Swiss dual citizen aged almost 70.
Not much is known about his cause of death. But it is clear that the man's death was the result of an“unfortunate encounter” with the terrorists. He had lived in Israel since 2004.
