Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Dehydratech(TM) Shown To Improve Oral Performance Of GLP-1 Drug In Human Pilot Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced positive interim results from a human pilot study currently underway evaluating DehydraTECH(TM) technology for the oral delivery of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drug semaglutide, which is available commercially in the branded product Rybelsus(R). A prominent university research center is performing the study, comparing a single 7 mg semaglutide dose of a Rybelsus tablet (“control”) to a matching dose from Rybelsus that had been compound formulated in capsule form using DehydraTECH processing technology enhancements (“DehydraTECH GLP-1”). According to the update, blood was examined by a third-party laboratory using a validated bioassay 18 times over the first 10 hours and once again 24 hours after dose administration. Subjects were monitored in the study site over the entire 10-hour duration post dosing, and then allowed to depart, resume normal activities and return to the study site the following day for performance of the 24-hour evaluation time point.

The first post-baseline blood was sampled 20 minutes after oral administration and, at that point in time, the DehydraTECH GLP-1 blood semaglutide level was ~125% higher than that of the control. At each of the 19 blood sample time points, the DehydraTECH GLP-1 blood semaglutide levels were higher than control levels. Further, the DehydraTECH GLP-1 peak was achieved faster at 120 minutes (as compared to 160 minutes for the control) and with a 16% higher blood semaglutide level than the control. Notably, the blood semaglutide levels achieved with the control were proportional to those achieved by other researchers in similar single dose cross-over Rybelsus development informing studies, further suggesting that the blood semaglutide level gains evidenced by the DehydraTECH GLP-1 formulation were distinct relative to the commercial product.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 37 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

