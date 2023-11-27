EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

Linde Recognized as Sustainability Leader by S&P Global

27.11.2023 / 11:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Recognized as Sustainability Leader by S&P Global Woking, UK, November 27, 2023 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that it has been recognized by S&P Global as a sustainability leader, achieving the highest score of any industrial gas company in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)*. The S&P Global CSA is an annual sustainability benchmark, which also serves as a basis for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, S&P 500 ESG and other sustainability indices. Companies are assessed on all aspects of corporate ESG performance and policies, in line with the latest standards of international best practice. Overall, Linde scored in the 100th percentile out of more than 500 chemical companies and achieved the second highest score in the chemicals sector. Linde scored in the 100th percentile for both innovation management and emissions, and in the 99th percentile for human rights. Over the past year, Linde has reported progress on its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target. It also published a declaration of all categories of Scope 3 emissions, with a significant portion externally audited, and increased R&D spending on decarbonization. The company has also expanded its Human Rights policy. “Transparency is central to Linde's commitment to its stakeholders, and the S&P Global CSA is one of the most comprehensive assessments of sustainability disclosures,” said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde.“We have challenged ourselves to achieve higher levels of impact, and our performance is testament to the hard work and dedication of Linde's employees.”

Linde's products, technologies and services helped its customers to avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 - equal to the annual emissions from 20 million passenger cars, and more than double Linde's own global emissions. Linde's climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. It is also one of a small number of companies awarded the Sustainable Market Initiative's Terra Carta Seal. * All scores as published by S&P Global on October 27, 2023.

About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde



Contacts:









Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email:



Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email:







27.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Linde plc Forge, 43 Church Street West GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey United Kingdom Phone: +1-203-837-2210 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: IE000S9YS762 Listed: Nasdaq EQS News ID: 1780603



End of News EQS News Service