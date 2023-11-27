Private Security Industry Plays A Vital Role In Economic Development Of The Nation: Gujarat CM

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

RRU, Home Ministry and CAPSI working in tandem to upskill all working in the private security sector by 2030.

Yatra joined hands with CAPSI to give concessions in ticket booking for 1 crore Security Guards & their family members. CAPSI joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh based RC Infra to construct 500 homes for security guards under PMAY & this will be replicated by CAPSI in the rest of India.



CAPSI Security Leadership Summit 2023 was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri. Bhupendrabhai Patel in Gandhinagar-Gujarat. The two-day event aimed at addressing crucial issues and exploring the evolving landscape of security in India. Other important guests present at the event include Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI & APDI, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University, Sh. Prakash Vermora, Member of Legislative Assembly, Gujarat, Dr. Shamsher Singh (DG of Police (Law & Order)), Gujarat State, Sh Anil Pratham IPS, DGP Police Reforms, HH HE Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Sh. Prakash Vermora, Member of Legislative Assembly, Gujarat, Sh Kanti Bhai Patel, President Federation of Industries & Association, Gujarat

and others.



Gujarat CM Inaugurates CAPSI Security Leadership Summit 2023 in Gandhinagar





At the CAPSI Security Leadership Summit 2023, two welfare measures were announced for the security guards. Yatra joined hands with CAPSI to give concessions in ticket booking for 1 crore Security Guards & their family members. Also CAPSI joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh based RC Infra to construct 500 homes for security guards under PMAY & this will be replicated by CAPSI in the rest of India.







On this occasion, Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel said,“World leader and successful Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has made Gujarat a role model for development by making Gujarat a peaceful and secure state. Peace, safety and security are priorities in the development journey of any state or nation. In an industrially developed state like Gujarat and renowned as an auto and manufacturing hub, private security has been playing an important role for industrial security and labour peace.”





“The Prime Minister has empowered the defence and security sector of the country with indigenous products. The Prime Minister has pledged to make India developed and self-reliant by 2047 and hence the greatest emphasis is being laid on strengthening the

defence and security sector. In the same way that defence capacity is important for countering enemy state and anti-national activities, the security sector is important for maintaining security in the society,” - The CM was speaking at the 18th annual Security Leadership Summit 2023 organized by CAPSI on this Gujarat soil.







On this occasion Gen (Dr) V.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State , Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India said in his video message,“The Private security industry is the largest one contributing to the Nation's security. I wish CAPSI for holding this important summit in Gujarat. The Private Security sector helps the Government in many ways, like employment & ease in the burden of law enforcing agencies.”





On this occasion, Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI & APDI said,“The last 18 years we have been working in tandem with the union and State Governments and getting their support. Our Private Security guards largest second force in the world and also the second largest sector offering employment in the country after the construction sector.

Crisis brings out challenges to us to bring out the best among us. We have been working with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rashtriya Raksha University to plan strategy for training the Security Guards to senior officials in our sector as well as planning rehabilitation for Agneeveers, this will be a game changer. Out of over 35,000 security agencies in India, 6,000 are in Gujarat because of its high industrialisation.”





On this occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, Rashtriya Raksha University said, "In order to train the security Guards to become professionals, under the visionary Union Home Minister Amit Shah. RRU will import training to all security personnel in the private sector by 2030. This Private Security business is worth Rs. 1.5 lakh crore as of now and growing. Hence, the force must be continuously upskilled. We ought to give due importance to them. Every person working in the Private Security Sector must have a unique licence number linked with the AADHAR, so they get

recognition and authenticity.”





The second day of the summit started with Chief Guest Lt. Gen. A.B. Shivane, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (retd), ex-DG Mechanized Forces Indian Army and Strike Corps Commander

lighting of the lamp.







Dr. Sameer Trivedi, President of the Gujarat Chapter of CAPSI and Secretary of the Security Association of Gujarat, delivered a warm welcome address, setting the tone for the event. The inaugural address was then delivered by Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman of CAPSI & APDI, providing valuable insights and perspective to mark the official beginning of the proceedings.

Session 1 of the event unfolded with a series of impactful discussions centred around the theme of corporate

security. Key topics included the implications of the New Arms Licensing Policy on securing corporate assets, the exploration of future trends in corporate security, and strategies for enhancing the capabilities and capacities of private security to address emerging challenges to internal security. The agenda also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion on the standards and service delivery of CAPSI certified companies, shedding light on the importance of maintaining high-quality security services. The session further delved into the realm of maritime security, exploring new business opportunities for private security firms. A unique perspective on security in sports added diversity to the discussions. The event concluded on a high note with the presentation of awards and mementoes, recognizing outstanding contributions to the field, with vote of thanks by Sh. Mahesh Sharma, Secretary General, CAPSI & APDI, followed by a networking lunch, fostering connections and collaboration among the participants.





At the summit, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, awarded individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to the private security sector. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Colonel R. K. Major R. Kurup of Group 7 Guards India Pvt. Ltd. and S. Tiwari(N), proprietor of Newgen Security Services. Other awardees included Mr. Mahesh Chandra Sharma, CMD of GDX Group of Companies, Mr. C. Bhaskar Reddy, Managing Director of Excel Security Services, and various individuals recognized in categories such as Security Personality of the Year, Security Professional of the Year, Security Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Security Entrepreneur of the Year, Brand Protection Professional of the Year, Risk Consultant of the Year, Best Training Center of the Year, and Best Man Guarding Company of the Year. Notably, Mr. Ajay Lohia, Mr. Ashish Singh, Dr. J Samathis, Shri G. R. Prasad, and others were among the honoured recipients.