SOHM Inc. (SHMN) Is 'One To Watch'

In August 2023, SOHM signed an LOI with CGA Intellectual Holdings Inc. to acquire disruptive stem cell technology and patents The company announced in July 2023 it had closed on the needed financing for its various ongoing projects SOHM announced in April 2023 it had signed an exclusive distribution agreement for its latest product, the anticonvulsant Levetiracetam The company in March 2023 introduced its new topical skincare line of products
SOHM (OTC: SHMN)
is a generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” (Global Prosperity). SOHM was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chino Hills, California.
The company's primary goal is to create and produce cutting-edge generic medications that span a wide range of treatment areas, all while ensuring top-tier quality and keeping prices affordable. SOHM is dedicated to fully complying with all relevant regulatory prerequisites and upholding the most...
