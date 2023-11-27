Biomednewsbreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Begins Scientific Study, Hires Securities Litigation Attorney

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and functional beverage company, has begun a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to study and evaluate the effects of its flagship product, Safety Shot, on blood and breath alcohol levels. According to the announcement, the company is committed to the scientific development of Safety Shot, the first patented beverage designed to reduce blood alcohol content and boost clarity in order to help people feel better faster. The exclusive nutraceutical functional beverage accelerates the body's breakdown of alcohol while aiding in recovery and rehydration. The company anticipated having topline data by first quarter 2024.“Recent excitement about the launch of Safety Shot has, not unexpectedly, led to much speculation in the media and in third-party articles about the use of Safety Shot,” said Safety Shot CEO Brian John in the press release.“We want to emphasize that the purpose of Safety Shot is to help people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol levels and boosting clarity, and that development of the drink continues to be guided by scientific and clinical data.”

In addition, Safety Shot announced that it has retained attorney Mark R. Basile and his short and distort securities litigation firm, the Basile Law Firm PC. According to the announcement, the company has requested the firm investigate recent activities surrounding SHOT stock performance and take the legal action necessary to prevent potential market participants from using unlawful means from further hurting retail investors; the investigation will include the recently published research paper by Capybara Research.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Basile to our legal team,” said John.“We are committed to legally pursue all short and distort campaigns against the company as well as all media outlets that irresponsibly reported the false, misleading and defaming Capybara Report. Mr. Basile understands how short and distort campaigns negatively affect retail shareholders and will be leading this and other litigation we plan to protect the company and its shareholders.”

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders. For more information about the company, visit

.

