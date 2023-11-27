Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) CEO Featured In 'New To The Street' Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, will be featured in a business guest interview on episode 533 of FMW Media's“New to The Street” program. The episode will air on the

FOX Business Network

at 10:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 27, 2023. The interview,“Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack Segment,” will feature Sekur's CEO and internet privacy expert, Alain Ghiai, as he joins TV co-host and multi-media journalist Ana Berry to discuss the hacking of ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited), the largest bank in the world. ICBC's subsidiary, ICBC Financial Services (“FS”), experienced an outage from the ransomware attack, resulting in a system shutdown. FS' U.S. government bond trades and other financial transactions worth around $9 billion couldn't settle, causing a ripple in the financial markets. During the interview, Ghiai explains that he believes the bank's corporate email system became compromised, and the ransomware hack entered its computer system. Alain discusses Sekur's inception 10 years ago with the development of a full-server backup product, the idea forming shortly after the Sony Pictures Entertainment hack, and Sekur's achievements to launch several subscription-based products for individuals and businesses.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and data management. The company distributes a suite of cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its websites (Sekur ,

SekurPrivateData ), approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

