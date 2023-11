420 With CNW - NORML Deputy Director Calls Out Republican Politicians For Trying To Subvert Voters' Wishes On Marijuana

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Paul Armentano, who works as deputy director at

NORML , a nonprofit aimed at advocating for the reform of marijuana laws,

recently penned a post

for The Hill in which he expressed concerns about a growing trend in which GOP lawmakers in different states have actively taken steps to subvert the wishes of voters with regard to marijuana legalization. Recently, Ohioans made a decisive choice in

favor of Issue 2 - a citizen-driven ballot initiative

marking a significant step toward legalizing the cultivation, possession and sale of recreational cannabis.

The vote was in line with a broader national trend where, across the United States, a substantial two-thirds majority, spanning Republicans, Democrats and Independents, supports the...

