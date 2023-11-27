Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



MedCana announced in May 2023 full-scale production of non-THC cannabis for export to Europe

The company earlier in 2023 commenced construction of crop production infrastructure at sites in Central and South America

MedCana has engaged in talks with the government of Argentina about starting production in that country The company in 2023 acquired the assets of Tokan Corp., including an ERP software platform for the cannabis industry

Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ)

is a global infrastructure and holding company in the cannabis industry. MedCana currently has five companies focused on pharmaceutical cannabis production, as well a software company focused on managing processes for plant-to-patient operations. The recent acquisition of an irrigation and greenhouse technology company has rounded out MedCana's portfolio of holdings.

MedCana's focus is on developing clients and companies in Latin America, initially in Colombia, and partnerships with laboratories, research facilities and hospitals throughout the world. MedCana is building the technology, laboratories, growing facilities and scientific teams to provide premium...

