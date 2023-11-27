Investornewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Announces Merger Deal

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iClick Interactive (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in

China

that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger. The agreement is with TSH Investment Holding Limited and TSH Merger Sub Limited. The agreement will result in the company becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of TSH Investment Holding Limited. According to the announcement, funds for the merger will come from a combination of a cash contribution from Rise Chain Investment Limited, debt financing provided by New Age SP II and equity rollover by the rollover shareholders. The announcement noted that the board had unanimously approved the merger agreement and the merger, and unanimously resolved to recommend that iClick shareholders vote to authorize and approve the merger agreement and merger as well. It is anticipated that the merger will close in Q1 2024; the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including an affirmative vote of shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the voting power of the outstanding shares present and voting in person or by proxy at a meeting of company shareholders.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in

China. The company's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in

Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in 11 locations across

Asia

and

Europe. For more information about the company, please visit

.

