Investornewsbreaks Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTNF) Releases Biweekly Status Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PowerTap Hydrogen Capital (NEO: MOVE) (OTC: MOTNF) , a leading provider of onsite hydrogen production technology, has released an update on the status of the management cease trade order (“MCTO”) issued in September 2023. The MCTO was received from the British Columbia Securities Commission after PowerTap reported that it would be delayed in filing its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. According to the announcement, the general investing public may continue to trade in PowerTap listed common shares during the MCTO while the company's CEO and CFO are not permitted to do so. The company notes that it is working with its auditor, Zeifmans LLP, to file the required reports.“Other than as disclosed in this news release, there are no material changes to the information contained in the default announcement,” the company said in the press release.“The company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12- 203 and will continue to issue biweekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the annual filings requirement.”

About PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.

PowerTap Hydrogen, through its wholly owned subsidiary PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling Corp., is focused on installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. PowerTap's patented solution has been developed over 20 years. PowerTap is now commercializing its third-generation blue hydrogen product that will focus on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets that lack hydrogen fueling infrastructure. For more information about the company, please visit

