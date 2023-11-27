Investornewsbreaks - Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), Subsidiary Announce Participation In Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Progressive Care (OTCQB: RXMD) , a personalized healthcare services and technology provider, and its wholly owned subsidiary PharmcoRx Pharmacy, are expanding their in-pharmacy offerings. The expansion comes as the result of an agreement with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (“MCCPDC”), which offers a Cost Plus Drugs program that gives participating patients the ability to purchase both generic and branded medicines at cost plus a low fixed markup. According to the announcement, the program includes more than 1,000 drugs, offered at actual acquisition cost plus a 15% markup. MCCPDC recently unveiled its Team Cuban Card, which is a free prescription benefit program designed to provide consumers around the country with low-cost medications. Based on the agreement, PharmcoRx locations will be a participating pharmacy in the program and will be listed in the Team Cuban Card provider directory.“Through our inclusion in the Team Cuban Card provider network, we are quickly able to expand our PharmcoRx pharmacy offerings by providing consumers with increased access to medications at a significantly reduced cost,” said Progressive Care chief operating officer Pamela Roberts in the press release.“By partnering with organizations such as the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and our ongoing initiatives to expand our pharmacy service offerings and reach, we are continuing our mission to make positive contributions to the health of our customers.”

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of third-party administration (“TPA”), data management, COVID-19-related diagnostics and vaccinations, 340B contracted pharmacy services, prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of telepharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (“MTM”), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management. Progressive Care became a subsidiary of

NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL)

on

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

