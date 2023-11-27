Investornewsbreaks - Progressive Care Inc. (RXMD), Subsidiary Announce Participation In Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Progressive Care (OTCQB: RXMD) , a personalized healthcare services and technology provider, and its wholly owned subsidiary PharmcoRx Pharmacy, are expanding their in-pharmacy offerings. The expansion comes as the result of an agreement with the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (“MCCPDC”), which offers a Cost Plus Drugs program that gives participating patients the ability to purchase both generic and branded medicines at cost plus a low fixed markup. According to the announcement, the program includes more than 1,000 drugs, offered at actual acquisition cost plus a 15% markup. MCCPDC recently unveiled its Team Cuban Card, which is a free prescription benefit program designed to provide consumers around the country with low-cost medications. Based on the agreement, PharmcoRx locations will be a participating pharmacy in the program and will be listed in the Team Cuban Card provider directory.“Through our inclusion in the Team Cuban Card provider network, we are quickly able to expand our PharmcoRx pharmacy offerings by providing consumers with increased access to medications at a significantly reduced cost,” said Progressive Care chief operating officer Pamela Roberts in the press release.“By partnering with organizations such as the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and our ongoing initiatives to expand our pharmacy service offerings and reach, we are continuing our mission to make positive contributions to the health of our customers.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Progressive Care
Progressive Care, through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of third-party administration (“TPA”), data management, COVID-19-related diagnostics and vaccinations, 340B contracted pharmacy services, prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of telepharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (“MTM”), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management. Progressive Care became a subsidiary of
NextPlat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL)
on
July 1, 2023. For more information about the company, visit
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to RXMD are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN27112023000224011066ID1107491805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.