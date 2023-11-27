Smart Blockchain, A Decentralized Network, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list SMART on 27th November 2023, at 8:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the SMART/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 27th November 2023, at 8:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







What is Smart Blockchain and its Advantages

Smart Blockchain is a project designed to address the challenges of the cryptocurrency market, ensure the utmost stable operation of a decentralized network, and simplify its scalability. Smart Blockchain was rooted in 2016, Switzerland. The project started with a professional developer team extensively experienced in crypto products and payment systems. Its key features encompass instant transactions anywhere, anytime, without intermediaries, 24/7 operation, security, autonomy, anonymity, and conversion to other cryptocurrencies.

The protocol enables enthusiasts to initiate projects seamlessly and quickly within the Smart Blockchain network. When developing the project, both the strengths of other cryptocurrencies and their mistakes were taken into account. But Smart Blockchain is not designed to compete with other digital assets but to create a new market for truly decentralized payments.

The Smart Blockchain has everything that is valued in cryptocurrencies: speed, accessibility, reliability, and independence. Moreover, the network is superior to analogs in the crypto market, even the“giants”: Bitcoin and Ethereum.

High Throughput. The speed of operations on the blockchain is determined by its throughput: the limit of transactions that can be processed per second. For example, in the ETH network, this figure is 20-45 transactions, in BTC - up to 7 transactions, in Binance Smart Chain - 100, in Litecoin - up to 56. Smart Blockchain, on the other hand, processes up to 2000 transactions per second.

Low commissions. The usual transaction cost in the Smart Blockchain is less than $0.000005. This is significantly lower than the price of transactions in other networks and even in fiat counterparts. For example, a Mastercard transaction costs several hundred times more.

The Smart Blockchain uses Delegated Proof-of-Stake, a delegated proof of ownership. This is an algorithm in which transactions are confirmed by elected super representatives (SRs), who receive block rewards.

Representatives change every 6 hours. Each new block is mined, on average, in 3 seconds. This indicator indicates that Smart is outperforming its competitors. The Bitcoin network creates blocks every 10 minutes, Ethereum every 10-19 seconds, Litecoin and Qtum every 2.5 minutes.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SMART

Smart Blockchain is an easily scalable blockchain solution that uses innovative techniques to solve problems associated with traditional blockchain networks. The Smart Blockchain consensus mechanism uses an innovative DPoS(Delegated Proof of Stake) system. The blockchain model is based on the GoogleProtobuf (Protocol Buffers) system, which allows you to quickly create decentralized networks and your tokens and integrate them into existing products. The Smart Blockchain network is distinguished by high throughput – up to 2,000 transactions per second, low dynamic commissions, and the speed of creating a new block – an average of 3 seconds. To learn more about SMART, please visit the official website .