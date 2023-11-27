Toobit Will List Vicicoin (VCNT) For Spot Trading On Nov 28, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the forthcoming listing of ViciCoin (VCNT), an ERC-20 utility token designed specifically for utilization within the ViciNFT communities, on its trading platform.

Empowering ViciNFT Communities with ViciCoin (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) serves as an integral part of the ViciNFT ecosystem, operating in conjunction with NFTs to enable access to specific resources and ensure enhanced quality access/services as additional tokens are spent. Notably, VCNT operates atop the Polygon blockchain, which powers the Polygon Network-a scaling solution for Ethereum.

ViciCoin Use Cases in ViciNFT Communities:



Community Setup and Launch : VCNT plays a pivotal role in the establishment of ViciNFT communities, covering costs related to NFT creation, storage, DNS, hosting, community maintenance, communications, and transaction fees.

NFT Purchases : Partnerships within the ViciNFT communities offer NFTs that can be acquired using VCNT, enabling participants to acquire these tokens via exchanges listing them.

Unification of Spend : VCNT serves as the ecosystem's utility token, facilitating transactions across the community without centralized intermediaries. Access to Exclusive Resources : VCNT grants access to exclusive merchandise, special events, private meetings, and specialized services within the ecosystem.

Toobit is delighted to add ViciCoin (VCNT) to its array of tradable assets, providing users with access to a token that plays a vital role in the flourishing ViciNFT communities and enables diverse utility use cases across the ecosystem. For further information about Toobit and the listing of ViciCoin (VCNT) token, visit Toobit's official website .

About Toobit:

Toobit remains dedicated to offering a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a wide range of digital assets, consistently expanding its offerings to meet the dynamic requirements of the cryptocurrency community.

