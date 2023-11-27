Toobit Excited To Announce Listing Of Chaingpt (CGPT) For Spot Trading On November 28, 2023

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to declare the upcoming listing of ChainGPT (CGPT) on its platform for spot trading.

Advancing Web3 and Crypto with AI-Powered Technologies

ChainGPT represents an advanced AI infrastructure dedicated to developing cutting-edge AI-powered technologies specifically tailored for the Web3, Blockchain, and Crypto spheres. The primary aim of ChainGPT is to enhance the Web3 space for retail users and startups by creating innovative AI-powered solutions optimized for the Web3 environment.

Empowering Web3 with Artificial Intelligence

From Language Models (LLMs) to Web3 AI Tools, ChainGPT is the premier destination for enhancing your Web3 experience with the power of Artificial Intelligence. ChainGPT envisions a future where advanced AI technologies drive the decentralized Web3, Blockchain, and Crypto landscapes, ensuring accessibility, efficiency, and user-friendliness for all participants.

CGPT Utility Token Features:

The foundation of the ecosystem is supported by the CGPT utility token, serving as the backbone of the infrastructure. CGPT token holders and stakers are granted privileges including access to DAO voting, staking opportunities, pad allocation, Freemium access to AI tools, exclusive airdrops, and more. Presently, CGPT is held in decentralized wallets by a vibrant community of over 16,000 unique and active users.

Toobit eagerly anticipates providing its users with access to ChainGPT (CGPT), an advanced AI infrastructure dedicated to enhancing the Web3, Blockchain, and Crypto spaces with innovative AI-powered solutions. For additional information about Toobit and the listing of ChainGPT (CGPT), please visit Toobit's official website .

About Toobit:

Toobit is a progressive cryptocurrency exchange platform dedicated to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a wide range of digital assets. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Toobit continually expands its offerings to meet the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email:

Website: