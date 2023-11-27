Qatar Chamber Seeks Robust Investment Ties With Côte D'ivoire, Uganda

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari held a meeting on monday with a delegation from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire and another delegation from Uganda.

The delegation from Côte d'Ivoire was led by Dr Aka Aouele, president of the Economic, Social, Environmental, and Cultural Council of Côte d'Ivoire (CESEC). Also present at the meeting was the ambassador of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire to Qatar, Dr Sisi Abdul Karim.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance co-operation in trade and the economy, as well as promotion of investment opportunities available in Côte d'Ivoire.

Al-Kuwari lauded the close relations between both countries, emphasising the interest of Qatari businessmen in investing in Africa and exploring investment opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire, which is abundant with opportunities across various sectors.

He also expressed the chamber's enthusiasm to strengthen co-operation between the Qatari private sector and its counterpart in Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting its encouragement for Qatari businessmen to explore the investment climate in the country.

Aouele said the delegation's visit aims to promote the investment climate in Côte d'Ivoire to the Qatari business community and to highlight the investment opportunities available in the country's infrastructure, mining, agriculture, energy, and food manufacturing sectors.

He emphasised that Qatar already has successful investments in Côte d'Ivoire. He urged Qatari investors to consider investing in Côte d'Ivoire, which offers a range of incentives and facilities for foreign investors.

Al-Kuwari also met with another delegation led by Dr Patrick Birungi, executive director of the Uganda Development Corporation. The meeting reviewed the investment climate in both Qatar and Uganda, with a focus on the most prominent sectors for potential investment by business owners in Uganda.

He said Qatari businessmen are keen on exploring investment opportunities in various destinations in Africa, including Uganda. He highlighted the success of Qatari investments in Uganda, particularly in the mining, food security, and food manufacturing sectors and related services.

Al-Kuwari said Qatar Chamber is actively encouraging Qataris to invest in Uganda. It is also interested in promoting investment opportunities in Uganda and facilitating mutual visits between businessmen from both countries to explore partnerships and alliances.

Birungi said discussions on several Qatar-Uganda joint ventures have taken place. He also highlighted Uganda's keen interest in facilitating business and investment procedures for Qatari investors willing to invest in Uganda.

He said Uganda is rich in investment opportunities in agriculture, particularly in coffee, cocoa, and cotton. He extended an invitation to Qatari investors to visit Uganda and gain a closer understanding of the investment and partnership opportunities available.

