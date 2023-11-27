Ooredoo, QNBN Sign Partnership Deal For Doha Port Project Development

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo and Qatar National Broad Network (QNBN) have joined forces to develop the Doha Port project, a monumental step towards realising Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ooredoo CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor al-Thani and QNBN CEO Ahmed Mohamed al-Kuwari signed a partnership agreement to advance the development of the port project.

Qatar is witnessing an unprecedented rise in development and growth across all sectors, particularly in telecommunications and information technology, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

To achieve the envisioned objectives, Qatar National Broad Network was established to implement the highest global standards in evolving telecommunication infrastructure. The company is dedicated to contributing to the development of various state sectors and supporting governmental and security entities in line with the steps to realise this vision.

Sheikh Ali said:“Our partnership with QNBN in developing the Doha Port project is a testament to Ooredoo's dedication to technological excellence and innovation. This project is not just about enhancing infrastructure, it's about shaping the future of Qatar's digital landscape.”

Al-Kuwari said the company's agreement with Ooredoo garnered global acclaim due to its exceptional success, particularly in supporting projects that excel amid the foundational role that the telecommunications sector is playing.

This initiative reaffirms the ongoing, fruitful, and constructive collaboration between both entities aimed at benefiting and advancing Qatar. It underscores their shared commitment to drive sustainable economic development through technological advancement and knowledge transfer.

