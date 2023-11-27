Moi Warns Against Private Vehicle Parking At Park And Drop Points At Metro Stations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Parking private vehicles in the undesignated spaces and Park and Drop points at Metro stations will draw action, a Ministry of Interior (MoI) official has warned.“The spaces near the metro stations are only for picking up and dropping off the passengers. Parking private vehicles at these points and spaces allocated for public transport will draw action,” said Capt Fahad Majed al-Qahtani, head of the Training and Qualification Section of the Public Transport Security Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

Attending the 'Police with You' programme by Qatar Radio on Monday, Capt al-Qahtani said the department drafts and implements an annual plan in co-operation with companies and other stakeholders in order to ensure public security and safety. He explained that exercises are held to check the security preparedness and asses the needs.

He asked the passengers to follow safety and security measures while using the public transport.“Safety directions are written in metro stations in Arabic and English apart from various languages for the benefit of various communities. The passengers can reach the authorities in case of losing their personal belongings during the journey through designated number 105,” Capt al-Qahtani said. He noted that the department follows up on the complaints regarding the lost objects.

First Lt Ahmed Mohamed al-Mutawa, officer at Emergency Services 999, said determining the exact geographical location when calling the emergency service 999 ensures speedy response. He urged the public to provide the address with the number of street and building as written on the blue board. He said the call to 999 links various entities such as the rescue department Al Fazaa, Traffic Department, Civil Defence, Coast Guard, Internal Security Force and the ambulance.

