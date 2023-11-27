Qatari Aid Planes Head To Arish To Support Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Five Qatari Armed Forces planes headed on Monday to the city of Arish in Egypt, carrying 156 tons of aid, including food and medical items and shelter supplies, provided by Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity, in preparation for transporting it to Gaza, bringing the total number of aid planes sent to 26 with a total of 879 tons of aid.

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the current difficult conditions.

