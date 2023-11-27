AMD Adaptive Computing And AI Technology Helps Enable HD Ultrasound Scanning In Handheld Devices

MENAFN - 3BL) Ultrasound scanning helps doctors diagnose an array of conditions. But many doctors and their patients lack access to traditional ultrasound systems, which are expensive and large. For remote locations like the small city of Fernie in Canada, patients often have to travel long distances in dangerous conditions for a diagnostic ultrasound.

Now, AMD technology is putting diagnostic power into the hands of healthcare professionals in more settings. AMD ZynqTM UltraScale+TM technology is helping Clarius Mobile Health bring high-resolution, hospital-quality ultrasound imaging to remote locations and small clinics by providing a platform where software, automation and AI can be combined.

Similarly, the ultrasound company eZono AG, which focuses on point-of-care uses of ultrasound for everyday clinical practices, uses AMD technology in its eZono 4000 portable ultrasound device. The AMD Embedded G-Series Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) provides the optimal balance of processing performance, 3-D acceleration and power efficiency.

Originally published in AMD 2022-23 Corporate Responsibility Report