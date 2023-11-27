Bayer Shares The Importance Of Including Farmers In Climate Discussions

MENAFN - 3BL) Protecting, conserving and sustaining a farm isn't just a job, it's a devotion. Few people are more motivated to solve the climate change crisis than those who grow our food. We asked farmers like Silvia Caprara why it's important to include them in climate discussions. We celebrate Silvia Caprara and all the young farmers and agvocates who are heading to COP28 to make their voices heard.

Bayer

