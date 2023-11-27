Nasdaq At COP28: United Nations Climate Change Conference

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq
Nasdaq is proud to participate in COP28, a global gathering to take action towards the world's collective climate goals.
As a technology company with innovation in our DNA, Nasdaq is constantly working to reimagine the global financial markets. From the intersection of capital markets and technology, we've witnessed the recent evolution of how the markets and companies approach climate change, and we are dedicated to supporting the transition to a more sustainable world.
For the U.N. climate summit, taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, we are pleased to participate in critical discussions around financing the green transition and advancing the next evolution within carbon markets.
The event will be live-streamed and we encourage you to watch all the sessions on Business Sweden .
